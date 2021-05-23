Prohibitory orders to be extended by a week, even vegetable shops may be closed

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley is set to be extended by a week considering the frightening second wave.

"There is no alternative to continuing prohibitory orders for now," Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli told Setopati quoting the conclusion of a meeting of all stakeholders.

He revealed that the extended prohibitory orders will be stricter still, and added that discussions are on about ways to manage the crowd that gather in the morning to buy vegetables. "We are discussing whether to close vegetable stores or manage the crowd better," he stated.

Shops selling vegetables and groceries are allowed to open until 10 in the morning.

He said that discussions will also be held about how government offices, banks and financial institutions, and constitutional bodies are operating now, and added that the Home Ministry may take a decision to operate those offices with limited workforce. .

The current prohibitory orders will expire on May 26. The administration will announce the extension before that.

The government has issued an ordinance about control and prevention of the pandemic during the intervening period which allows stricter efforts to control the pandemic. It has also expanded the punishment and fine for those defying the prohibitory orders.