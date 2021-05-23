Durga Prasai threatens to assault media coordinator of Dr KC Campaign

Promoter of the proposed B&C Medical College of Jhapa Durga Prasai has threatened media coordinator of Dr Govinda KC Campaign Pritam Subedi of physical assault.

Coordinator of solidarity for Dr KC Alliance Dr Jeevan KC issuing a statement has stated that Prasai phoned Subedi and threatened him of physical attack. "I will hit you in a way three inches will be moved if I find you," the statement has quoted Prasai as threatening.

It also claims that Prasai swore at Subedi referring to the latter's mother and sister, and also called him a robber.

The Dr Govinda KC Campaign recently protested what it called an attempt to provide backdoor affiliation to B&C through the Kathmandu University (KU).

Dr KC himself slammed the government for initiating the process of providing affiliation.

The Kathmandu University (KU) has written to the Medical Education Commission stating that decision has already been taken to provide affiliation to B&C.

Issuing a statement from war-ravaged Yemen where he is currently volunteering, Dr KC slammed the decision claiming that it has been taken on direct instructions of the prime minister (PM) and education minister bypassing the commission formed by the state to take a call on medical education including affiliation following years of his struggle with successive governments.

He called the decision an illegal step taken by the KU office-bearers and demanded that the office-bearers including Vice-Chancellor Bhola Thapa should immediately charged of corruption by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

Claiming that the KU forged documents showing that inspection has been done at a time when the whole country is virtually shut down due to the raging pandemic, he demanded that the affiliation process be immediately stopped.

Dr KC issued the statement from a rural part of Yemen which is currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world due to years of the civil war between two sides sponsored by the Islamist rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.