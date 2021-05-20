193 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 7,598 test positive

Nepal reported 193 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,346.

The country also reported record 7,598 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 513,241. The total number of active cases is 115,547. Similarly, 7,664 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 391,348.

The government has conducted 18,965 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,916,468 across the country until now.