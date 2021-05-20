Temasek Foundation Singapore, Gorkha Brewery donate medical supplies worth over Rs 250M

More than 13 tons of medical supplies brought from Singapore on a Nepal Airlines charter flight on Saturday have been handed over to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi on Sunday.

The supplies worth around Rs 250 million include more than 123,000 Fortitude 3.0 PCR tests designed by Singapore’s Agency of Science, Technology and Research (A* Star), 5000 boxes of Citotest swab kits (2,50,000 kits), 2 Magec32 RNA extraction machines, 2500 extraction kits and reagents, 30 Alpha tele-ventilators, 6 Philips Trilogy Evo Ventilators, 50 Yuwell Bi-PAP non-invasive ventilators and 4000 pulse oximeters, according to a press statement issued by Gorkha Brewery.

The medical supplies have been brought with donations from Temasek Foundation Singapore, Lotus Life Foundation Singapore and Gorkha Brewery in collaboration with the Nepali diaspora.

Deputy Managing Director of Gorkha Brewery Surendra Silwal handed over the supplies to Health Minister Tripathi amidst a program held at the Health Ministry on Sunday.