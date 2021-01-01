129 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 8,591 test positive

Nepal reported COVID-19 129 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,153.

The country also reported record 8,591 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 505,643. The total number of active cases is 115,806. Similarly, 8.848 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 383,684.

The government has conducted 19,357 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,897,503 across the country until now.