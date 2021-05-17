COVID-19 death toll crosses 6,000 with 177 deaths reported Friday

The COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crossed 6,000 as the country reported 177 deaths on Friday. The total death toll has now reached 6,024.

The country also reported record 8,407 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 497,052. The total number of active cases has jumped to 116,192. Similarly, 7,890 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 374,836.

The government has conducted 22,353 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,878,146 across the country until now.