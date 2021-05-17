190 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 8,227 test positive

Nepal reported 190 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 5,847.

The country also reported record 8,227 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 488,645. The total number of active cases has jumped to 115,852. Similarly, 6,543 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 366,946.

The government has conducted 21,695 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,855,793 across the country until now.