Plane with medical supplies sent by Spain arrives

The plane carrying medical supplies sent by Spain has arrived in Kathmandu Thursday.

The shipment of over five tons brought on a plane of Iberia airlines includes respirators, oxygen concentrators, antigen test kits and personal protective equipment, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi reached the Tribhuvan International Airport to receive the supplies.

The plane will reportedly return with Spanish nationals stranded in Nepal since the government stopped international flights.