Record 246 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 8,064 test positive

Nepal reported record 246 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 5,657.

The country also reported record 8,064 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 480,418. The total number of active cases is 114,358. Similarly, 7,989 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 360,403.

The government has conducted 21,139 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,834,098 across the country until now.