196 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 8,136 test positive

Nepal reported 196 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 5,411.

The country also reported record 8,136 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 472,354. The total number of active cases has jumped to 114,529. Similarly, 6,891 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 352,414.

The government has conducted 20,386 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,812,959 across the country until now.