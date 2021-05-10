Dr KC slams process for affiliation of B&C from war-ravaged Yemen

Dr Govinda KC has slammed the government for initiating the process of providing affiliation to the proposed B&C Medical College.

The Kathmandu University (KU) has written to the Medical Education Commission stating that decision has already been taken to provide affiliation to B&C.

Issuing a statement from war-ravaged Yemen where he is currently volunteering, Dr KC has slammed the decision claiming that it has been taken on direct instructions of the prime minister (PM) and education minister bypassing the commission formed by the state to take a call on medical education including affiliation following years of his struggle with successive governments.

He has called the decision an illegal step taken by the KU office-bearers and demanded that the office-bearers including Vice-Chancellor Bhola Thapa should immediately charged of corruption by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

Claiming that the KU has forged documents showing that inspection has been done at a time when the whole country is virtually shut down due to the raging pandemic, he has demanded that the affiliation process be immediately stopped.

Dr KC has issued the statement from a rural part of Yemen which is currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world due to years of the civil war between two sides sponsored by the Islamist rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Dr KC, who used to volunteer in remote districts in Nepal and abroad during natural disasters there taking leave even when he was serving the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, has intensified his volunteering efforts after his recent retirement.

"The country is seeing the worst crisis in history. I am volunteering with orthopedic services in a remote part here," Dr KC has written in an email to his associate Dr Jeevan Chhetri.

Dr KC, who travelled to Yemen via Oman, has said that he wanted to return to Nepal to fight the raging second wave here in Nepal but has not been able to do so as international flights have been stopped by the government. He added that he would visit another war-torn village in Yemen within a week.