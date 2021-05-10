214 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 9,198 test positive

Nepal reported 214 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 5,215.

The country also reported record 9,198 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 464,218. The total number of active cases has jumped to 113,480. Similarly, 5,767 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 345,523.

The government has conducted 21,653 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,792,673 across the country until now.