COVID-19 death toll crosses 5,000 in Nepal with 145 deaths reported Sunday

The COVID-19 death toll crossed 5,000 in Nepal with 145 more deaths reported on Sunday. The total death toll has now reached 5,001.

The country also reported record 7,316 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 455,020. The total number of active cases has jumped to 110,263. Similarly, 6,648 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 339,756.

The government has conducted 19,539 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,771,020 across the country until now.