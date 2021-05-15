187 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 8,046 test positive

Nepal reported another 187 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. The total death toll has now reached 4,856.

The country also reported record 8,046 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 447,704. The total number of active cases has jumped to 109,740. Similarly, 5,455 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 333,108.

The government has conducted 17,971 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,751,481 across the country until now.