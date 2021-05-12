203 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 8,467 test positive

Nepal recorded more than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fifth consecutive day reporting 203 deaths on Friday. The total death toll has now reached 4,669.

The country also reported record 8,467 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 439,658. The total number of active cases has jumped to 107,336. Similarly, 6,135 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 327,653.

The government has conducted 20,948 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,733,510 across the country until now.