214 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 8,842 test positive

Nepal recorded more than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day reporting 214 deaths on Thursday. The total death toll has now reached 4,466.

The country also reported record 8,842 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 431,191. The total number of active cases has jumped to 105,207. Similarly, 5,055 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 321,518.

The government has conducted 19,474 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,712,562 across the country until now.