168 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 9,238 test positive

Nepal recorded more than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day reporting 168 deaths on Wednesday. The total death toll has now reached 4,252.

The country also reported record 9,238 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 422,349. The total number of active cases, meanwhile, has crossed 100,000 for the first time during the pandemic to reach 101,634. Similarly, 4444 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 316,463.

The government has conducted 20,362 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,693,088 across the country until now.