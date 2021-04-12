Grande Hospital says it cannot treat more COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen

Grande International Hospital has said it cannot admit additional COVID-19 patients citing shortage of oxygen.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the hospital has said it is unable to treat additional COVID-19 patients stating that arrangements of oxygen in necessary quantity have not been made.

Pointing that the government has been providing only 100 cylinders of oxygen a day, it has said that additional patients cannot be treated with that quantity and added that more patients will be admitted only if oxygen were available in needed quantity.

Other private hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley including Mediciti, Medicare, Helping Hands and Nepal Medical College have already said they cannot admit additional patients due to oxygen scarcity.