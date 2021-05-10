Record 225 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday as death toll crosses 4,000

Daily COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has crossed 200 for the first time during the pandemic on Tuesday after crossing 100 for the first time on Monday as the country reported record 225 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has now crossed 4,000 to reached 4,084.

The country also reported record 9,317 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 413,111. The total number of active cases has jumped to 97,008. Similarly, 5,225 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 312,019.

The government has conducted 20,594 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,672,726 across the country until now.