Prohibitory orders extended in Valley by two weeks, non-essential government offices also to be closed

The prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley have been extended by two weeks until May 26.

A meeting of Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday has decided to extend prohibitory orders that were to expire Wednesday midnight by two weeks and also expand its scope.

Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli told that even government offices apart from those providing essential services will be closed during the extended period. "Wedding ceremonies held in hotels and party venues will also be stopped," CDO Parajuli said.

He added that shops selling essential items can now open until 10 in the morning to reduce crowd that accumulated as they are allowed to open only from seven-nine in the morning now. The shops will continue to remain closed in the evening.

All construction works apart from projects of national importance will be stopped. Works in such projects of national importance will have to be carried out by those housed at the construction site.