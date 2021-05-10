Nepal reports record 139 COVID-19 deaths Monday, 9,127 test positive

Daily COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crossed 100 for the first time during the pandemic as the country reported record 139 deaths on Monday. The total death toll has now reached 3,859.

The country also reported record 9,127 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 403,947. The total number of active cases has jumped to 93,141. Similarly, 4,007 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 306,794.

The government has conducted 17,626 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,652,130 across the country until now.