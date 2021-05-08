Nepal reports record 88 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, 8,777 test positive

Nepal reported record 88 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic surges across the country.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said 52 of the 88 deaths occured in the last 24 hours while the remaining had occurred earlier and have been reported on Sunday. The total death toll has now reached 3,720.

The country recorded 8,777 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 394,667. The total number of active cases has jumped to 88,160. Similarly, 4,022 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 302,787.

The government has conducted 18,784 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,634,504 across the country until now.