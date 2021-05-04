Nepal reports record 55 COVID-19 deaths, 7,587 cases Tuesday

Nepal reported record 55 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total death toll has now reached 3,417. The country has also reported record 7,587 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has now increased to 351,005.

The total number of active cases has now jumped to 59,798.

Similarly, 1,775 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 287,790.

The government has conducted 16,131 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,537,295 across the country until now.