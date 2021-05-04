Prohibitory orders in Valley extended till May 12, shops to open from 7-9am

The prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley since Thursday has been extended by a week until May 12.

A meeting of Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday has decided to extend prohibitory orders that were to expire Wednesday midnight by a week, according to Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli.

The prohibitory orders will be enforced more stringently and shops selling essential items can now open only from seven-nine in the morning and will remain closed in the evening. Banks and financial institutions will take turn and operate with minimum staffers while some restrictions will be placed even on movement of journalists.

The administration has pledged to facilitate supply of essentials items and medicines, and manage treatment of patients.

The government while delegating the authority to impose prohibitory orders to districts considering the level of local infections last week had said that such prohibitory orders should be imposed for at least 15 days to break the chain of infections.