37 COVID-19 deaths, record 7,388 infections reported Monday

Nepal reported 37 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total death toll has now reached 3,362. The country has also reported record 7,388 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has now increased to 343,418.

The total number of active cases has crossed 50,000 and reached 54,041.

Similarly, 2,021 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 286,015.

The government has conducted 16,688 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,521,164 across the country until now.