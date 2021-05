CPN-UML leader and former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal has been hospitalized on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Khanal's personal secretary Krishna Bhattarai told Setopati that his infection has been confirmed Saturday itself.

He has been admitted at Norvic International Hospital at Thapathali for treatment after testing positive. "He's showing minor symptoms of COVID-19. His health is normal," Bhattarai added.