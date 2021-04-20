Prohibitory orders come into effect in Kathmandu Valley from six in morning

The prohibitory orders imposed in three districts of the Kathmandu Valley have come into effect from six Thursday morning.

The prohibitory orders will remain in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts until May 5. It will be extended by a week after that.

The police have allowed only those in emergency and people with passes to use the roads.

Those venturing out without a face mask and even people out for morning walk donning a mask have been kept at the holding centers at many places.

There are a very few vehicles on the road while public transportation vehicles are not operating.

Delivery of all non-essential services will be stopped, and private and public transportation vehicles will not be allowed to operate during the prohibitory orders. Aviation service, however, will continue to operate and special arrangements will be made for those using domestic and international flights.

There will also be restrictions on movement of people without essential works. The shops selling food grains, vegetables, milk and other materials for daily consumption will remain open while hotels will only be allowed to provide home delivery.

Government offices will be open while banks and financial institutions will open for a shorter period following safety protocols.