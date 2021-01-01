Nepal reported 4,774 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

A whopping 2,047 of the new cases are in the Kathmandu Valley with 1,464 testing positive in Kathmandu district, 351 in Lalitpur and 232 in Bhaktapur.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 312,699. The total number of active cases has jumped to 30,209.

Similarly, 773 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 279,279.

The government has conducted 13,879 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,445,968 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,211.