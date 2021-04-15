Three CDOs discuss prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley have discussed about issuing prohibitory orders.

CDOs of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur discussed the sectors to be slapped with prohibitory orders on Monday. The three CDOs are busy in internal consultation after the meeting.

"We discussed which sectors to be allowed to open and which to be closed while issuing prohibitory orders. They have now gone to their respective offices for internal consultation before another meeting," Kathmandu CDO Kali Parajuli told Setopati after the meeting.

The government has refused to impose nationwide lockdown and delegated the authority to enforce restrictions considering the state of infections to the lower levels of government.