New instruction on pandemic Monday, restrictions on crowded places

The government will enforce restrictions on crowded public places to control the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet meeting Monday morning has decided to manage schools, stadia, transportation, restaurants and other places in a way that there is no crowd, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi confirmed with Setopati.

He added that the government has decided to issue new comprehensive instruction considering the new variants of virus Monday itself. "The instruction will mention what the role and responsibilities of the center, provinces, local bodies, society and community will be."

He stated that schools will not be closed but online and other alternative ways of learning apart from in-person teaching will continue. "Online teaching was adopted earlier as well."

He also said that crowd in public transportation system will be minimized. "It's about stricter enforcement of health protocols."