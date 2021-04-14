Health Ministry instructs government hospitals to allocate 50% beds for COVID-19

The Health Ministry has instructed government hospitals across the country to allocate 50 percent of beds to COVID-19 patients.

A meeting of the Heath Emergency Operation Center under the ministry has taken the decision considering the surging infections. The government hospitals earlier had even the COVID-beds available for general use citing the falling rate of infections.

The ministry has also instructed government hospitals to provide free treatment for COVID-19 patients and to operate a fever clinic. It has, meanwhile, instructed private laboratories to not charge more than Rs 2,000 for PCR tests.

It has urged the hospitals to prioritize kids, pregnant women, older adults and people with disabilities among those infected while providing treatment.

It has also asked the people to not go to crowded places in areas that have been classified as highly affected areas that include Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Chitwan, Banke, Parsa, Kailali, Morang, Dang, Surkhet, Bara and Baglung districts.