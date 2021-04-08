Health Ministry recommends school closure in 15 big cities including Kathmandu

The Health Ministry has recommended closure of schools in big cities including the Kathmandu Valley for a month considering the risk of rise in COVID-19 infections.

Health Secretary Laxman Aryal told Setopati that the ministry has written to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center for school closure in 15 big cities in different districts including the Valley.

"There are 15 big cities including the Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Birgunj and others. We are trying to control infections as it can surge there," he stated. "The new variant is very infectious. We cannot, therefore, treat all if many people get infected and come to the hospital at once."

He added that the ministry has also recommended closure of night-time businesses, theaters, restaurants, party venues and other crowded places

The ministry has proposed school closure due to rising infections in Nepal attributed to the British variant which has recently been found to infect even those younger than 18 years.

The CCMC, however, has not taken any decision on the recommendation.