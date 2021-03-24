Chopper used to douse forest fire at Shivapuri

Helicopter has been deployed to douse the forest fire at the Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park.

Simrik Air chopper is pouring water to douse the forest fire at Budhanilkantha municipality 1, according to Mayor Uddhav Prasad Kharel. The chopper is bringing water from Sundarijal to douse the fire.

Game Scout at the national park Gopal Basnet told Setopati that the fire started at around 11 Sunday morning. "How it started has yet to be known. Teams of police and ours have been deployed after receiving news of the fire," Basnet added.

National park staffers, all three security agencies and fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. Chopper has been used as the fire could not be controlled from the land.