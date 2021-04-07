Health Ministry recommends closure of schools

The Health Ministry has recommended closure of schools and other crowded places considering the risk of rise in COVID-19 infections.

Schools and colleges have been providing in-person lessons in the past few months. The ministry has made the recommendations considering the recent surge of cases in Nepal and the explosion in neighboring India.

"Schools must be closed now. If classes have to be run, that should be done online," Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam told Setopati. "Health protocols must be completely followed."

The ministry has urged the people to not organize a gathering of over 25 persons. Gautam added that the ministry has also recommended closure of theaters, restaurants, party venues and other crowded places. "We have recommended to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center for closure of schools and other crowded places," he stated. "Decision was taken and recommendation sent to the CCMC Wednesday itself."