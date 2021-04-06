Health Ministry calls for closure of night-time businesses after 9pm

The Health Ministry has called for closure of night-time businesses after nine in the night citing rising COVID-19 cases.

The ministry issuing a 10-point notice on Wednesday has urged the government to close businesses after nine in the night. It has also urged for control in arrival of people from other places if the number of active cases rise beyond 500 in big cities and 100 in small ones.

It has called for use of face mask while going outside home. It has urged the stakeholders concerned to take necessary precautions in all the educational institutions.

It has also asked for taking measures to reduce crowd in public transportation system in big cities and strict enforcement of public health protocols.

It has said operation of shopping malls, theaters, party venues, health clubs, swimming pools and other crowded places should be allowed only if the necessary safety protocols are followed.