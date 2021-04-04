Government won't impose lockdown: Health Minister Tripathi

Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi has ruled out lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Nepal Health Conclave 2021 in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Minister Tripathi said the government will never opt for lockdown again as that has long-term impact on the economy and society and claimed that the government is ready to take all necessary steps before thinking about lockdown.

He stated that the government has started antigen testing at the border points due to the exploding infection in neighboring India.

He urged the people to not panic pointing that the government is alert and isolation and quarantine centers are being built at the border points. "There is no need to be terrorized. We should be careful and alert, and adopt all measures of alertness. But we should not terrorize the people and instill fear in the people."