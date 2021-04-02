President inaugurates distribution of Melamchi water

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has inaugurated distribution of Melamchi water in the Kathmandu Valley on Friday.

President Bhandari has formally inaugurated distribution of Melamchi Water Supply Project opening a tap at Bhrikuti Mandap amidst a program in the afternoon. A few taps have been put at Bhrikuti Mandap in a way that water coming from Melamchi is distributed round the clock for public consumption.

Distribution of Melamchi water at some places in Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts had started a few days back.