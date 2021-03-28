Government shuts down educational institutions across Nepal due to pollution

The government has decided to close educational institutions across the country for four days due to the hazardous levels of pollution in recent days.

An emergency meeting chaired by Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shretsha at the ministry on Monday has decided to shut down educational institutions considering the health risks for students and teachers alike.

Minister Shrestha consulted Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli before holding the meeting at his ministry. The ministry decided to shut down educational institutions across the country until Friday to prevent possible health risks for millions of students and teachers across the country.

Air quality across the country, and particularly in the Kathmandu Valley, has plummeted in recent days due to wildfires in the Himalayan foothills exacerbated by unusually dry winter this year.

Sand dust blowing from the Arabian and Indian deserts in the past week, and industrial pollution across the border in India has also compounded matters.