Timsina gets citizenship certificate four days after returning home

Durga Prasad Timsina, who was released from Indian prison after 40 years, has received Nepali citizenship certificate four days after he returned home.

The District Administration Office, Ilam has granted him citizenship by descent. "The citizenship certificate has been granted as per the decision of Province 1 government to immediately provide him citizenship certificate and treatment," Chief District Officer (CDO) of Ilam Dhruba Bahadur Khadka told Setopati.

Timisna's nephew Gopal Timsina has confirmed his identity to acquire citizenship certificate. "My uncle has acquired citizenship certificate. Our relation has also been verified," Gopal said.

He has received citizenship certificate in the name of Durga Prasad Timsina. His name is Deepak Jaisi in the documents of West Bengal prisons and Calcutta High Court. "We will now get the District Administration Office to verify that Durga Prasad Timsina and Deepak Jaisi is the same person," Gopal added.

Geopal revealed that his uncle has now started to communicate at home.

The provincial government, meanwhile, will send a doctor from Jhapa for preliminary check-up of Timsina. "We will take him to the hospital and specialist the doctor will refer him to," CDO Khadka stated. "The Social Development Ministry of Province 1 will bear expenses for that."

The Internal Affairs Ministry of the province, meanwhile, has decided to initiate the process for compensation.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the West Bengal government to pay reparations to the family of Timsina if the family demands so.

Nepali Consul General in Kolkata Ishwar Raj Paudel told Setopati that the Consulate General will take initiative for compenation. "I will reach Kolkata Saturday. I will work on how to move forward by holding discussion with lawyers fighting the case on behalf of his family and the Consulate General," Paudel stated. "I am in regular contact with his family. We will also provide other necessary help for them."