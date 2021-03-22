Compensate Timsina if family demands so: Calcutta High Court tells West Bengal govt

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government to pay reparations to the family of Durga Prasad Timsina who has been released from Indian prison after 40 years if the family demands so.

Hirak Sinha, who has been fighting Timsina's case, told Setopati that the court issuing its verdict in the case on Monday has ordered the West Bengal government to pay reparations in accordance to the law if the family demands so.

The court has issued the verdict stating that such cases are rare. "It has ordered to pay reparations in accordance to the law. How much the compensation amount will be cannot be said now," Sinha added.

The court has also instructed the government to inform it about the state of inmates with mental health issues across the state within two days.

Timsina, who suffered in different jails in the state for 40 years without any court procedure, was released on Saturday. He was released from Dum Dum Jail on Saturday in presence of the Nepali Consulate General in Kolkata after the Calcutta High Court ordered his release.

He reached his home in Ilam on Sunday.