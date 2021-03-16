Health of NC leader Nabindra Raj Joshi deteriorates

The health of central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Nabindra Raj Joshi, who is undergoing treatment in critical condition after suffering stroke, has deteriorated.

The former industry minister has been put on a ventilator, according to Norvic International Hospital. "He is in critical condition. We are continuing treatment putting him on ventilator," Communication and public relations chief at the the hospital Som Nath Bastola told Setopati.

Joshi had suffered brain hemorrhage on February 26. His health had improved a bit a few days later following treatment. But doctors say his health has deteriorated recently. "He was kept without ventilator support after being able to breathe on his own. We have again kept him on full ventilator support after his condition deteriorated," Bastola said issuing a statement Wednesday morning.