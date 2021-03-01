Excavator hits woman, driver buries her alive instead of rescuing her

A woman has been buried alive after being knocked down by an excavator in Tripura Sundari rural municipality 1 of Dhading Monday afternoon.

Saraswati Kumal, 45, was returning home with fodder when an excavator contracted by the rural municipality to construct road in Salyantar hit her at around 2:15 in the afternoon. Driver Bhim Bahadur Budhathoki of Dhading buried Kumal alive in a pit instead of taking the injured woman for treatment.

The irate locals set the excavator on fire after the incident while the driver is absconding, according to the police.

DSP with the Area Police Office, Salyantar Bhanubhakta Acharya told Setopati that the body has not been taken from the spot as locals are demonstrating and added that the contractors have already come in contact with the police.

"There are reports that the woman who was carrying fodder was knocked down by the excavator and the injured woman was then buried under a lump of soil," DSP Acharya stated. "We are holding dialogue with the victim's family."

Chairman of the rural municipality Shambhu Kumar Thapa confirmed that the excavator was deployed since two weeks ago for blacktopping the road and added that he is still inquiring about the details of the incident.