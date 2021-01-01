Blood drained from Joshi's brain, still in critical condition

The surgery on brain of central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Nabindra Raj Joshi, who suffered stroke earlier on Friday, has been completed.

The former industry minister is in critical condition, according to Norvic International Hospital.

"He suffered brain hemorrhage and he is in critical condition," Executive Director at Norvic Rajendra Bahadur Singh told Setopati. "Blood has been drained out from his brain."

A team led by Dr Rajiv Jha is currently overseeing Joshi's treatment at the Intensive Care Unit. "The case is critical. Let's wait for 48 hours. We cannot say anything now," Singh said.

He was first taken to the Bir Hospital after suffering partial paralysis on the left side at three Friday morning. He was then transferred to Norvic from there.