SC moved against govt decision to keep golden jalahari at Pashupati

Two separate petitions have been registered in the Supreme Court (SC) against the government decision to keep golden jalahari at the Pashupatinath Temple.

Bagmati provincial assembly member Narottam Baidya and advocate Nikita Dhungana have registered the petitions naming the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Pashupati Area Development Trust and its executive council, and the central office of Guthi Sansthan as defendants.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had pledged to provide golden jalahari at the temple for continuous water flow on the Shiva linga there after performing a special puja lighting 125,000 baatis (cotton wicks) in what he called a solemn vow for global peace and national welfare on January 25.

The petitioners have argued that the government has violated the spirit and values of the Constitution and laws, vitiated age-old traditions and provisions by deciding to keep golden jalahari.

(with inputs from RSS)