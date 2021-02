125 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Nepal reported 125 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 273,556. The total number of active cases is now 1,529.

Similarly, 90 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 269,966.

The government has conducted 3,681 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,143,315 across the country until now.

Nepal reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll remains 2,061.