CJ Rana summons Army Chief Thapa to give instruction

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has called Nepal Army Chief Purna Chandra Thapa and instructed him to remove the structures of army at the land where the new building of the Supreme Court (SC) is being constructed.

NA Chief Rana had reached the SC at around one Monday afternoon after Chief Registrar Lal Bahadur Kunwar invited him.

Bids have already been invited to construct the new building inside the Singha Durbar behind the current SC building. There was an army building at the site.

Chief Registrar Kunwar and other registrars were also present during the meeting of CJ Rana and NA Chief Thapa.