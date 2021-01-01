Govt decides to send advance to procure 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine

The government has decided to send advance to Indian vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi told Setopati that the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has decided to send advance money to the Indian manufacturer.

The government has initiated the vaccination campaign with one million doses of Covishield vaccine manufactured by Serum that the Indian government provided in grant. It has since decided to procure two million doses from the company. Minister Tripathi said decision has been taken to procure another two million doses from the company.

He revealed that money will be sent through the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) at the rate of US$ 4 for each dose. He added that the manufacturer will deliver the vaccines at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

He stated that the two million doses will be used to inoculate the old citizens and reiterated that the vaccines will be provided free of cost to the recipients.

He said the government is procuring the vaccines directly through the Department of Health Services as doing so through other process takes time and increases complexities.