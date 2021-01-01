Man tortured to death by shaman in name of treatment in Gulmi

A man has been tortured to death by a shaman in the name of treatment in Gulmi.

Ram Bahadur Mukhiya, 63, of Isma rural municipality 3 has died on Wednesday after being hit continuously with hot ladle since Sunday in the name of treatment.

Ram Bahadur's sons Hum Bahadur and Krishna had taken him to the house of Ram Prasad Shrestha, 38, of Malika rural municipality 6 Arje, who was practicing his craft at Udindhunga of Resunga municipality 1, Saturday evening for treatment after back pain, according to Chief of Gulmi Police Pravin Lal Shrestha.

The sons had taken the victim there after health of Krishna's eight-month-old son improved following treatment by Shrestha two weeks back.

Krishna told Setopati that Shrestha hit his father with hot ladle and plastic pipe keeping him hungry for three days. He said they found the father dead when they woke up at eight Wednesday morning. "Dad was lying near the fire place. His body was cold. We lit up fire to warm him presuming it was due to cold. But his body didn't warm up until 11. Dad apparently had already died," he said.

Shaman Shrestha himself had gone to the police and complained that a few strangers came to his home and are creating a ruckus when he found the victim unconscious in the morning. A police team led by Inspector Santosh Chand that went to the spot found that Mukhiya had died of torture. The police found burn wounds and injuries across the body.

Shrestha and his wife Shantial Shrestha, 36, who assisted her husband in treatment have been arrested for investigation.