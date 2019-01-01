CIAA lodges corruption case of Rs 105.69m against Tatopani Customs Chief Basnet

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has lodged a corruption case against Chief Customs Officer at the Tatopani Customs Office, Sindhupalchowk Krishna Bahadur Basnet on Friday.

The constitutional anti-graft body has lodged the case at the Special Court charging him of illegally amassing wealth worth Rs 105,691,609.

Permanent resident of Shadananda municipality 11 in Bhojpur, Basnet had joined civil service as an accountant (non-gazetted first class officer) 31 years ago and rose up the ranks to under secretary now.

Deputy Spokesperson with the CIAA Ganesh Bahadur Adhikari said the corruption case has been lodged including evidence showing that he amassed wealth illegally and hid that in the name of his relatives including his wife's elder brother Navin Kumar Gauli.

The CIAA has demanded Gauli be made to cough up Rs 92,152,792.

The CIAA charge sheet mentions that Basnet earned Rs 17,820,975 through legal means since joining government service, but spent Rs 31,359,793 including that incurred to procure properties and bank balance.

The charge sheet claims that Basnet also had Rs 92,152,792 in bank accounts in the name of different businessmen of Khandbari on behalf of Gauli and other family members.

The CIAA claims that Basnet's wife Sabita Gauli Basnet also has fixed and liquid assets with no legal source of income.