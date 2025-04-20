Top three leaders meet at Baluwatar to discuss transitional justice

A meeting of the top leaders of the three major political parties began on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal are holding discussions at the prime minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and PM Oli's expert advisor Agni Kharel are also attending the meeting.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the meeting will discuss finalizing matters related to transitional justice.

Although laws related to transitional justice have been formulated, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons necessary for the implementation of those laws have yet to be formed.

A search committee had even been formed to recommend officials for both commissions related to transitional justice.

However, the committee did not make any recommendations for appointments during its tenure.

The committee, led by former chief justice Om Prakash Mishra, completed procedures such as inviting applications, shortlisting candidates, and conducting interviews, but did not recommend any names for appointments.

After PM Oli appointed Agni Kharel as his advisor on transitional justice, he began discussions with the top leaders.

The top leaders have now gathered to resolve stalled issues, including the appointments of officials to both commissions.